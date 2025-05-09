Putin to review parade on 80th anniversary of victory in WWII

Eighty years after the end of World War II, Russia is set to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945 with its traditional military parade on Friday.



It will be the fourth parade featuring thousands of soldiers and heavy military equipment on Red Square since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Security measures are even tighter than usual due to threats by Ukraine not to comply with a unilateral ceasefire ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Putin is expected to once again justify the invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in his speech, which is why Western representatives are staying away.





Slovakia's Robert Fico is the only prime minister of an EU and NATO country expected in Moscow. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is also in Moscow.



According to media reports, the approximately 10,000 parade participants will include soldiers from numerous other countries as well as Russian participants in the war against Ukraine.



As is tradition, tanks, air defence systems and missile systems will be on display. A flypast featuring Russian fighter jets is also scheduled.



Putin's most important guest this year is Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to the Kremlin, leaders from Brazil, Cuba and Laos, as well as Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are expected to join Putin on the podium.



