North Korea holds strike drill with missiles and artillery

North Korea conducted a joint strike drill to test ballistic missiles and long-range artillery, state-run media reported on Friday.

Leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw Thursday's exercise, which featured the 600 mm multi-layer rocket system and the Hwasongpho-11-Ka tactical ballistic missile, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The drill was aimed at enhancing the combat capabilities and coordination of long-range artillery and missile units stationed on the country's eastern front.

KCNA said the exercise was held in response to what it described as a series of "nuclear operation drills" by the United States and its allies, accusing them of pushing the region closer to a potential nuclear conflict.

Kim emphasized the importance of continued efforts to improve the precision strike capacity and combat readiness of North Korea's nuclear force, calling it a key priority for national defense.

On Thursday, South Korea's military reported that North Korea had fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. The missiles reportedly traveled up to 800 kilometers (497 miles) before falling into the sea.

The launch follows similar missile activity on March 10, which coincided with the start of annual springtime military exercises by the US and South Korea.





