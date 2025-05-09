Mexico, Central America welcome election of Pope Leo XIV

Leaders across Mexico and Central America have warmly welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church, hailing his appointment as a moment of hope and unity for the Americas.

The Vatican announced Tuesday that American Cardinal Robert Prevost had been elected as the new Pope, taking the name Leo XIV. The decision came after two days of deliberations by the College of Cardinals following the death of Francis I, the first Latin American pope.

In Mexico, where Catholicism remains deeply rooted, President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed congratulations on social media, reaffirming the country's alignment with values of peace and global prosperity.

"We congratulate His Holiness Leo XIV, elected by the College of Cardinals as Head of State of Vatican City and spiritual leader of the Catholic Church. I reaffirm our humanist alignment in favor of peace and the prosperity of the world," she wrote on her X profile.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro praised the new Pope's background and missionary work in Latin America, noting his influence in Peru, where he was naturalized during his two-decade service.

In Guatemala, President Bernardo Arévalo extended best wishes to the Pope and expressed solidarity with the global Catholic community during what he called "a moment of hope and spiritual renewal."

El Salvador's government also acknowledged the election, issuing an official letter of congratulations and expressing interest in strengthening bilateral relations with the Holy See.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino offered a personal message on X, wishing Pope Leo XIV a papacy that serves as "a beacon of peace, unity, and hope for humanity."

The government of Costa Rica, led by President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, called the Pope's election "a reason for hope" and pledged support for his efforts to promote solidarity and understanding among nations.

"The election of His Holiness represents a new chapter in the history of the Church and is a source of hope for Catholics and for all people of goodwill," read Costa Rica's official statement.





