X services restored in Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday restored the X, formerly known as Twitter, services after a months-long ban in the South Asian country.

"Confirmed: Metrics show access to X (formerly Twitter) has been restored in #Pakistan as conflict breaks out with neigbouring India," Internet monitor NetBlocks said on X.

Islamabad blocked the social media platform in February last year after the general elections in the country.

Later in July, the government told a local court that X is a "threat to the national security" and it cannot restore it.

An Anadolu correspondent in Pakistan also confirmed the platform is now working without using the VPN.





