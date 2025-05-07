Ukraine says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant faces new blackout risk after Russian strike

Ukraine's Energy Ministry claimed Wednesday that a Russian attack once again endangered the power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), leaving it reliant on a single external power line.

One of the two transmission lines connecting the Russia-occupied plant to Ukraine's national power grid was damaged by shelling, resulting in its deactivation, the ministry said.

"The plant's external power supply, necessary for safe operation, is again under threat," the ministry warned, adding that a complete disconnection could trigger another blackout and pose a "serious threat to radiation safety."

Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating: "Due to the Russian strike, one of the power transmission lines… was again disconnected. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will do everything possible to restore power… The deoccupation of the plant is a guarantee of its safe operation."

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Zaporizhzhia plant has experienced eight total blackouts and several near-blackout incidents, according to Ukrainian authorities.