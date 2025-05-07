Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of targeting cities in massive drone, missile attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Wednesday that Russia used four ballistic missiles and 142 drones in overnight attacks on multiple cities, including the capital Kyiv.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow, however, in its counterclaim said its air defenses shot down more than 500 Ukrainian drones and several Western-supplied missiles.

"Kyiv was hit twice-first by ballistic missiles, then by drones," Zelensky said on X, adding that seven people were injured in the attack and emergency services were on the site to clear the rubble.

He said dozens of drones remained airborne across the country, with attacks also reported in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kherson, Dnipro, and Sumy regions. In Sumy, rescue efforts in Velyka Chernechchyna were disrupted by renewed bombing and shelling, he claimed.

"Only significantly intensified pressure on Russia and stronger sanctions can pave the way to diplomacy," Zelensky said, urging allies to step up support, particularly in air defense capabilities.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that its air defense systems destroyed five Neptune guided missiles, six JDAM bombs, two HIMARS rockets, and 524 aircraft-type drones.

The attacks also disrupted air travel across Russia.

According to the Association of Tour Operators in Russia (ATOR), 110 flights were canceled at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo airports, affecting at least 350 flights and 60,000 passengers.

The Russian tourism association noted widespread flight delays and cancellations in multiple cities due to increased UAV activity since Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged claims of intensified strikes in recent weeks as frontline fighting continues in eastern and southern regions.