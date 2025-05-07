Trump says 3 hostages in Gaza died, leaving 21 still alive

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have died, reducing the number of those believed to be alive from 24 to 21.

"They said, well, only 24 are living, but now it's 21. That was a week ago," Trump told reporters at the White House. "As of today, it's 21, three have died," he said and offered no specifics about the identities of those presumed dead or the source of the new information.

"So this is a terrible situation. We're trying to get the hostages out," the president added.

Trump's remarks were in line with those of Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stated last week that fewer than 24 hostages were still alive.

Following Trump's statement, Gal Hirsch, Israel's coordinator for the hostages, wrote on X Wednesday that Israel's official count of living hostages stands at 24.

Last week, Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan to expand its ongoing war on Gaza and occupy territory inside the Palestinian enclave.

More than 52,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





