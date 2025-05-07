Cardinals join Mass before shutting themselves off to pick new pope

Cardinals from around the world gathered in the Vatican on Wednesday morning for the last major Mass before the election of the new pope begins.



The Mass - known by its Latin title "Pro eligendo romano pontefice" ("For the election of the Roman pontiff) - in St Peter's Basilica is led by the dean of the College of Cardinals, the Italian Giovanni Battista Re, who is 91.



In the conclave, which begins in the afternoon, Re will no longer participate as only cardinals under the age of 80 are allowed to vote.



The decision on the successor to pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday, then lies in the hands of 133 cardinals, who will gather in the Sistine Chapel, strictly isolated from the outside world.



The electoral body is larger and more international than ever before. The first ballot is expected to take place in the afternoon.



Probably around 7 pm (1700 GMT), smoke will rise from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel's roof. It is expected to be black as a quick decision is not anticipated.



When a new pope has been chosen, the smoke will be white. A two-thirds majority is required for the election of the pontiff, the 267th pope in two millennia of church history. There are an estimated 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.



The media and bookmakers consider the current number two of the Catholic Church, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, as the favourite. As the highest-ranking cardinal, the 70-year-old also leads the conclave. However, the lists of potential successors to Francis have been growing longer by the day.



