Zelensky says Ukraine to accelerate domestic missile development

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday that Ukraine will accelerate the development of its ballistic missile program, calling long-range capabilities "a clear and effective guarantee of security."

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky said "the task is to accelerate the creation of Ukrainian ballistics as much as possible."

He added that Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi gave several briefings during the day, with a focus on frontline conditions in the Donetsk region, especially near Pokrovsk, as well as operations in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions.

"Russia continues to refuse a complete, long-term ceasefire-all partners are already tired of these Russian manipulations," he added.