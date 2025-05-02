Ireland urges Israel to lift Gaza aid blockade

Ireland on Friday called on Israel to immediately lift its blockade of aid delivery into Gaza as today marks the longest ban on aid entering the enclave since Israel's Gaza offensive began in October 2023.

"No humanitarian or commercial supplies have entered Gaza in over eight weeks as a result of the Israeli blockade. Children are starving. Hospitals are running out of basic painkillers," Simon Harris, the Irish tanaiste or foreign minister, said in a statement.

Citing the World Food Program's warning that their food stocks are now depleted, he underlined that life-saving aid is available and urgently needed, but trucks cannot get into Gaza.

"It is unconscionable that the current suffering is continuing. This is the longest ban on aid entering Gaza since the start of the war," said Harris.

Calling the current situation "unacceptable," he stressed that obstructing life-saving aid is a violation of Israel's international obligations.

"Ireland calls on Israel to immediately lift the blockade and allow for unimpeded access of humanitarian aid," said Harris, urging all parties to return to talks to ensure an immediate ceasefire and the release of all remaining hostages.

He also called on the international community to "act now to avert further disaster."

Israel has closed Gaza's crossings since March 2, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





