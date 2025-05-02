Iran says it’s ‘more determined than ever’ to reach a fair, balanced nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that his country is "more determined than ever" to reach a fair and balanced agreement in nuclear talks with the US, despite a delay in the next round of negotiations.

Araghchi said on X that together with their US and Omani counterparts, they agreed to postpone the fourth round of indirect talks, originally scheduled for May 3 in Rome, due to logistical and technical reasons.

"Our resolve for a negotiated solution has not changed," he wrote. "In fact, we are more committed than ever to achieving a fair and balanced agreement."

The latest delay comes amid escalating tensions.

The US announced sanctions Wednesday on seven companies, including four in the United Arab Emirates and one in Türkiye, for facilitating Iranian oil sales.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also issued a warning to Iran via social media, citing its "lethal support" for Yemen's Houthis and vowing retaliation at a time and place of Washington's choosing.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry criticized the US for its contradictory actions and provocative statements while talks were still ongoing.

Tehran and Washington resumed indirect nuclear negotiations in April, holding rounds in Oman and Rome following a letter exchange between US President Donald Trump and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





