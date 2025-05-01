TESLA BOARD DENIES IT IS SEARCHING FOR ELON MUSKS SUCCESSOR

Tesla on Thursday denied a media report claiming that its board of directors has begun searching for a successor to chief executive Elon Musk, who has become a political lightning rod for his right-wing activism.



Tesla chair Robyn Denholm called the Wall Street Journal report "absolutely false."



In a statement posted on X, the social media platform owned by Musk, she wrote: "Earlier today, there was a media report erroneously claiming that the Tesla Board had contacted recruitment firms to initiate a CEO search at the company. This is absolutely false (and this was communicated to the media before the report was published)."



Denholm wrote the board remains "highly confident" in Musk, the 53-year-old billionaire tech executive who has served as chief executive officer of the electric vehicle maker since October 2008.



The Wall Street Journal earlier reported, citing unnamed sources, that Tesla board members approached several executive search firms about a month ago to explore potential replacements.



The report also claimed the board had urged Musk to devote more attention to Tesla and to make that commitment public. Denholm not addressed those specific claims.



Musk posted on X that the newspaper was "a discredit to journalism."



The Wall Street Journal acknowledged in its article that it was unaware of the current status of any board-level discussions.



