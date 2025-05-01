RUSSIAN STRIKE KILLS TWO, WOUNDS FIVE IN UKRAINES ODESA: CITY GOVERNOR

A Russian drone strike overnight killed at least two people and wounded five others in a residential area of Odesa, the Ukrainian region's governor said early Thursday.

"Two people died as a result of the strike, and five others were injured," wrote Odesa governor Oleg Kiper on Telegram.

He said the Russian attack also damaged high-rise buildings, houses, a supermarket and a school.

"Fires broke out in some places, which our rescuers are extinguishing," he added.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Sumy and air raid warnings were triggered in several places including Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

"Emergency and utility services are working on the ground to eliminate the consequences of the attacks and provide the necessary medical assistance to the victims," Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov said on Telegram.

The strikes came as the United States and Ukraine on Wednesday signed a minerals deal that US President Donald Trump's administration called a new form of US commitment to Kyiv after the end of military aid.

After initial hesitation, Ukraine has accepted the minerals accord as a way to secure long-term investment by Washington, as Trump tries to drastically scale back US security commitments around the world.