Muscat International Book Fair draws 70,000 visitors in single day

Oman's Muscat International Book Fair is pulling in record numbers of visitors this year, including over 70,000 in a single day, an official said Tuesday.

The 29th annual book fair kicked off in the capital on April 24 under the theme "Cultural Diversity: Enriching Civilisations" and will last through Saturday.

Sheikha Al Mahruqi, an official at Oman's Ministry of Information, told Anadolu that the fair has seen an overwhelming response, with over 70,000 attendees on Monday alone.

"This level of interest reflects the significance of the fair, how popular it is, and the place it holds in the hearts of both Omanis and international guests," she said.

Al Mahruqi said over 600,000 books are on display, with the event focusing on the philosophy of diversity as a reflection of civilization's richness.

The fair is attracting visitors of all ages and backgrounds, offering a wide array of events including book signings, seminars, and fun, educational activities for children.

The fair features 211 cultural programs and 155 activities specifically tailored for children.

According to organizers, 674 publishers from 35 countries worldwide are taking part in this year's fair.



