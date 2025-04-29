US targets network procuring missile propellant ingredients for Iran

Signage is seen at the United States Department of the Treasury headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

The US has targeted a network procuring missile propellant ingredients for Iran, the Treasury Department said Tuesday.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating six entities and six individuals based in Iran and China "for their role in a network procuring ballistic missile propellant ingredients on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)," it said in a statement.

It said the network has facilitated the procurement of sodium perchlorate and dioctyl sebacate from China to Iran.

"Iran's aggressive development of missiles and other weapons capabilities imperils the safety of the United States and our partners," said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Bessent claimed Iran also "destabilizes" the Middle East, and "violates" the global agreements intended to prevent the proliferation of the technologies.

"To achieve peace through strength, Treasury will continue to take all available measures to deprive Iran's access to resources necessary to advance its missile program," he added.