Ukrainian president says economic partnership deal with US now more equal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the Economic Partnership Agreement with the US has become "significantly stronger" and could be mutually beneficial for both nations, following updates from Ukraine's negotiating team.

In his evening address, Zelensky noted that Ukraine's representatives reported progress, emphasizing: "The document has become significantly stronger-equitable-and can be beneficial for both of our nations, for Ukraine and for America," according to Interfax-Ukraine.

He also said he held a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats to prepare for upcoming meetings and summits with international partners.

"Our priority is clear-air defense, security for our people, support for Ukraine, and support for diplomacy-so that Russia loses the ability to prolong the war," Zelensky added.

Ukraine continues to seek broader international support for its defense and diplomatic efforts amid the ongoing war with Russia, with Washington remaining one of Kyiv's key allies.