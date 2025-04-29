North Korean military delegation heads to Russia

A North Korean delegation has departed for Russia, a day after Pyongyang confirmed its participation in Moscow's war against Kyiv.

Pak Yong-il, the deputy director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, led the delegation that departed Pyongyang on Monday to participate in the 3rd International "anti-fascist conference" being held in Russia, state media reported.

Russia is commemorating 80 years since the end of World War II, which Moscow refers to as anti-fascism war.

The departure of the North Korean military delegation comes a day after Pyongyang confirmed its participation against Ukraine.

According to the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, the combat sub-units of the North Korean military performed "heroic feats in the operations to repulse and frustrate the grave sovereignty infringement by the Ukrainian authorities, who invaded the territory of the Russian Federation, and completely liberate the occupied area of Kursk region."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday reaffirmed his country's thanks for North Korea's support to Moscow in retaking its border region of Kursk, where Ukraine had launched an incursion in August last year.

It was over the weekend on Saturday when Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov declared that Russia retook control of the border region of Kursk and confirmed North Korean soldiers had participated in military actions against Ukraine in what was the first official confirmation of Pyongyang's involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

It was months after South Korea had claimed that Pyongyang dispatched thousands of soldiers to Moscow to join the war against Kyiv. However, Pyongyang, as well as Moscow, had maintained silence over the issue. It is the first time in decades that an Asian nation has joined a war outside the region.

The North Korean ruling party said the sub-units of the country's armed forces "regarded the territory of Russia as the one of their own country and proved the firm alliance" between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Pyongyang and Moscow last year signed comprehensive strategic partnership under which either party will extend military support to the other in case of a military aggression by third party.

Moscow on Monday said Russia can provide military assistance to North Korea under the strategic partnership deal.





