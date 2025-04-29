Human rights attacks accelerated by Trump second term: Amnesty

The global system of law and human rights is under threat from a "multiplicity of assaults" which have accelerated since US President Donald Trump's return to power, Amnesty International said Tuesday in its annual report.

"Unprecedented forces are hunting down the ideals of human rights for all, seeking to destroy an international system forged in the blood and grief of World War Two and its Holocaust," said the rights group's Secretary General Agnes Callamard.

The lives of millions of people had been "devastated" in 2024 as a result of conflicts and abuses committed in the Middle East, Sudan, Ukraine and Afghanistan where women's freedoms continue to be curtailed.

The report singled out some of the world's biggest powers such as the US, Russia and China for "undermining" the achievements of international law, as well as the fight against poverty and discrimination.

While these "reckless and punishing offensives" had been underway for several years, according to Amnesty, Trump had served as a "super-accelerator" of those trends.

The new administration has frozen US international aid and reduced its funding to several UN organisations.

The start of Trump's second term had been marked by a "multiplicity of assaults -- against human rights accountability, against international law, and against the UN", Callamard said, calling for "concerted resistance".

"While international justice mechanisms have taken important steps towards accountability in some cases, powerful governments have repeatedly blocked attempts to take meaningful action to end atrocities," Amnesty said.

In particular, it took aim at countries that had challenged decisions by the International Court of Justice in The Hague against Israel, following a complaint of "genocide" against the Palestinians in Gaza filed by South Africa.

Others, like Hungary, were criticised for refusing to enforce arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against several Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The year would be remembered for how "Israel's military occupation grew ever more brazen and deadly" and how "the USA, Germany and a handful of other European states supported Israel", the report added.





