EU CHIEFS CONGRATULATE CANADAS ELECTION WINNER CARNEY

EU chiefs congratulate Canada's election winner Carney

European leaders congratulated Prime Minister Mark Carney on his election victory, reaffirming strong ties between Canada and the EU. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President António Costa praised the shared values of democracy and free trade, vowing to deepen the transatlantic partnership.

Published April 29,2025
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa congratulated Prime Minister Mark Carney on winning Canada's parliamentary election.

"The bond between Europe and Canada is strong — and growing stronger," wrote von der Leyen on X on Tuesday.

"We'll defend our shared democratic values, promote multilateralism, and champion free and fair trade," she added.

"The EU and Canada have a long and close partnership. We are allies and strong trade partners," wrote Costa on X, adding that the EU and Canada share the same values.