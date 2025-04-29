EU CHIEFS CONGRATULATE CANADAS ELECTION WINNER CARNEY

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa congratulated Prime Minister Mark Carney on winning Canada's parliamentary election.



"The bond between Europe and Canada is strong — and growing stronger," wrote von der Leyen on X on Tuesday.



"We'll defend our shared democratic values, promote multilateralism, and champion free and fair trade," she added.



"The EU and Canada have a long and close partnership. We are allies and strong trade partners," wrote Costa on X, adding that the EU and Canada share the same values.



