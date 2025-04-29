China launches low Earth orbit satellites from south

China on Tuesday launched a group of low Earth orbit satellites from the southern part of the country, state media reported.

The satellites were launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan province to form an internet constellation, according to Xinhua News Agency.

The satellites, the third of their kind, were launched early in the day using a Long March-5B carrier rocket with a Yuanzheng-2 upper stage, and entered their designated orbit.

The launch marked the 573rd mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.



