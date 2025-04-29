 Contact Us
News World Canada should 'never forget' lessons of US 'betrayal': PM Carney

Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a sharp rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump, vowing to "never forget the lessons" of America's "betrayal" amid ongoing trade tensions. Celebrating his Liberal party’s parliamentary win, Carney pledged to overcome the challenges of Trump's tariffs and annexation threats, declaring, “We will win this trade war.”

Published April 29,2025
Canada's newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country should "never forget the lessons" of the United States's "betrayal," in a stark rebuke of President Donald Trump, after his Liberal party won control of parliament.

"We will win this trade war," Carney told cheering supporters in Ottawa, while warning of "challenging" days ahead brought on by Trump's tariffs and annexation threats.

"We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons," Carney said.