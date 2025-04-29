Canada should 'never forget' lessons of US 'betrayal': PM Carney

Canada's newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney said his country should "never forget the lessons" of the United States's "betrayal," in a stark rebuke of President Donald Trump, after his Liberal party won control of parliament.

"We will win this trade war," Carney told cheering supporters in Ottawa, while warning of "challenging" days ahead brought on by Trump's tariffs and annexation threats.

"We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons," Carney said.