Syrian population in Germany falls as naturalization increases

The number of Syrians living in Germany fell slightly from February to March, a drop largely due to naturalization rather than returns.



According to the Interior Ministry, 968,899 Syrian nationals were registered in Germany at the end of March, down from 972,470 one month earlier — a decrease of 3,571.



Many Syrians who arrived during the 2015–16 refugee influx now meet the criteria for German citizenship. Once naturalized, they are no longer counted as foreign nationals, even if they hold dual citizenship.



Many Syrians fled their homeland during the bloody civil war. The conflict finally ended late last year with the overthrow of dictator Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia as his regime collapsed following a lightning offensive led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Organization for the Liberation of the Levant).



Few Syrians have opted to return to their home country, despite the ousting of al-Assad in December. Since January, over 600 people have returned to Syria with financial support from German authorities, according to the Interior Ministry.



The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) has been providing financial assistance to Syrian refugees voluntarily returning home, helping cover the costs of their journey and support their efforts to restart their lives in Syria.



A ministry spokesman pointed out that not all Syrians who return seek state support.



Germany has not carried out deportations to Syria since 2012. In instances where Syrians are ordered to leave, they are typically transferred to another EU country responsible for their asylum claim under the Dublin Regulation.

