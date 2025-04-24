UN grants 17M euros to Lebanese army for deployment in south

The UN granted 17 million euros ($19.3 million) to the Lebanese army on Thursday to equip and train new recruits for deployment in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met in Beirut with a delegation representing the UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), including Head of the Peace Division Evariste Karambizi and Director of the Diplomatic Division Rabih Haddad.

Aoun was briefed by the UN delegation about UNITAR activities in the field of logistics and training, the presidency said in a statement.

Karambizi said the grant will be allocated for equipping and training 4,500 new army recruits assigned to southern Lebanon.

He said the deployment of the Lebanese army in the south serves to achieve stability and security in the region, and goes in line with UN Resolution 1701.

In 2006, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 1701 to cease hostilities between the Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel, establishing a buffer zone in southern Lebanon and calling for the implementation of the Taif Agreement and other international resolutions, which require the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, a US delegation visited areas struck by Israeli warplanes in southern Lebanon in recent days.

According to the state news agency NNA, the delegation was escorted by Lebanese army forces, without providing further details.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported more than 2,764 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 194 victims and injuries to 485 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.