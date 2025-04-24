Trump believes Putin will listen to his demand to stop attacks on Ukraine

This combination of pictures created on March 30, 2025 shows US President Donald Trump on Air Force One on March 28, 2025 and Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in Murmansk on March 27, 2025. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will listen to his demand to halt attacks on Ukraine.

Trump earlier wrote a social media post in which he issued a sharp rebuke to Putin following an hours-long drone and missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that killed at least 12 victims and injured dozens of others.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!" Trump said.

Asked by a reporter if he believed Putin would stop the attacks, Trump was confident the Russian leader would follow through.

"I do, yeah," he said as he prepared to host Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store at the White House.



