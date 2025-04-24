Nuclear talks with Iran progressing 'very well,' says Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that negotiations with Iran concerning its nuclear program are advancing "very well."

"I think we're doing very well with respect to Iran, and we're having very serious meetings. And there are only two options," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"One option is not a good option. It's not a not a good option at all. And I think we're doing very well on an agreement with Iran, but that one, we're doing a lot of things, I will say, but that one is, well on its way. We could have a very, very good decision, and a lot of lives will be saved," he added.

The US and Iran have held two rounds of negotiations with senior delegations meeting in Oman and Rome for the past two weeks as Trump set a 60-day window for a deal to be reached, though it is unclear when that will officially close.

Another round of working-level negotiations is expected Saturday.

Asked about normalization deals between Muslim-majority countries and Israel struck during his first term, known as the Abraham Accords, Trump said additional countries would be joining. He did not specify to which nations he was referring.

"We're going to be filling it up. A lot of countries want to come into the Abraham Accords. You know, we have four, and Biden did nothing on that one, too. It's the same four, but they're great countries, and they were brave doing it, and it's worked out very well. And we're going to be filling up the Abraham Accords. You're going to be, I think, filling it up very rapidly," he said.