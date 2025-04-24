TURKIC WORLD WILL CONTINUE TO STAND BY TURKISH CYPRIOTS, SAYS TÜRKIYES FOREIGN MINISTER

Turkic world will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots, says Türkiye's foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday warned that efforts to weaken the relationship between Türkiye and the Turkic world will end in failure.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide in Ankara, Fidan said: "The manipulations of those who want to drive a wedge between us and the Turkic world will not succeed."

"The Turkic world as a whole will continue to stand by Turkish Cypriots," he said, adding: "We will patiently continue our policies on this matter."

On the Gaza issue, Fidan said humanitarian aid has not been allowed into Gaza for over 50 days, adding that hunger should not be used as a weapon or tool of punishment.

Fidan stressed that Israel's actions in Gaza are continuing in full force in front of the world's eyes and reiterated that no country is above international law.

He emphasized that the blockade on humanitarian aid into Gaza has lasted over 50 days and called for uninterrupted and sustained aid deliveries.

The Turkish foreign minister underlined that Israel's violations of international law and human conscience must end immediately.

He added that manipulations aimed at creating friction within the Turkic world will not succeed and that family issues should not be debated publicly.

Regarding recent steps taken by Central Asian states in the context of Cyprus, Fidan said their development efforts are attracting attention from the EU and global actors, which he finds understandable, but warned against the bloc leveraging such interest.

He said Türkiye is monitoring these developments closely and remains in contact with its partners.

He reaffirmed the government's unwavering stance on the Cyprus issue and said Turkish Cypriots are an inseparable part of the Turkic world.

He added that the position is clear, and the Turkish Cypriots' status must be respected and protected as part of the greater Turkic family.

Fidan stressed that the two-state solution model remains the only viable path forward following the failed Crans-Montana talks and that recent Geneva talks did not mention the federal model.

"In the meeting held in Geneva this March, the federal model was not even mentioned by the UN. Instead, we focused on areas where the two sides on the island could cooperate," he stated.

EUROPEAN SECURITY, BILATERAL COOPERATION, GAZA



On European security, the Turkish foreign minister said Norway and Türkiye, as non-EU NATO members, should be involved in all decisions and emphasized the importance of inclusive NATO policies.

He highlighted that cooperation in the defense industry with Oslo is growing and praised the increasing number of ships being built in Turkish shipyards for Norway.

Both nations aim to boost bilateral trade and investments ahead of the centenary of diplomatic ties in 2026, he said.

Fidan further warned that Israel's expansionist mentality is the biggest threat to regional stability, saying the only solution for lasting peace is the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He thanked Norway for its contributions to international efforts on Gaza and praised its recognition of Palestine as a state.

Regarding the EU's emerging security and defense policies, Fidan said all European countries, whether EU members or not, must take responsibility for ensuring peace and stability in their shared region.

He stressed that relying on external protection is not a sustainable strategy and that Europe needs to build layered, inclusive, and regional security mechanisms.

The foreign minister also responded to claims that drilling was conducted in Türkiye's continental shelf, calling such allegations false and reaffirming Ankara's scientific and legal approach to hydrocarbon exploration.

He said Türkiye will not allow unilateral actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and will firmly protect its rights and interests.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide on Thursday expressed concern over the "silence" on Gaza, warning that many Western countries are making a mistake by not taking a clear stand.

Norway is one of the first countries to say that Israel's response to the Oct. 7 attacks has gone far beyond international human rights laws and the principle of proportionality, Eide said.

He urged Israel to defend and implement international human rights and laws, emphasizing the importance of consistency on the issue.

Eide described Israel's breaches as "highly extreme and concerning," asserting they cause a great deal of unnecessary suffering for the Palestinian people.

Oslo believes that there should be a ceasefire in Gaza, he said, adding that the two-state solution is the only way to end the war.

Norway has signed several strategic agreements with the EU in the field of security and defense, he said, adding that thanks to this, Oslo is joining Europe's defense preparedness initiatives for 2030.

Describing the meeting as extremely useful, constructive, and productive, Eide said bilateral relations between the two nations are genuinely strong and continue to develop."

He noted that the war between Russia and Ukraine is at a critical point, emphasizing that his country and Türkiye share the same view on the need for a lasting peace agreement.

On the negotiation process, he said if the US is less involved in the process, it will mean that the rest of the countries need to take more steps and assume more political and economic responsibility.

He described the formation of a new government in Syria as a hopeful development, saying that during his visit to Syria in January, he urged Damascus to unite and emerge as one.

He emphasized that ensuring national unity and cohesion in Syria requires a serious commitment and cooperation from all parties.

Regarding his country's recognition of the State of Palestine, he said Oslo believes this recognition is critical in convincing Palestinians that a two-state solution is possible.