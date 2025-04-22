Zelensky says Russia 'afraid of direct negotiations,' urges US to stay in peace process

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russia is "afraid of direct negotiations," as he also confirmed his readiness to meet with US President Donald Trump at the Vatican during the funeral of Pope Francis, according to Ukraine's state-run news agency Ukrinform.

Speaking at a press briefing, Zelensky said: "Maybe they (Russians) are afraid that the Americans will leave the negotiation format, or maybe they are doing it to push them out."

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine remains open to negotiations only after a full ceasefire, saying: "With an understanding of the term, we are ready for any format of negotiations with them. Any."

He cited ongoing contacts among defense ministers and senior officials from Ukraine, the US, UK, and France, including upcoming ceasefire talks in London.

On the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), currently under Russian control, Zelensky insisted that the facility cannot operate without Ukrainian technical staff.

"Without Ukraine, it will not work," he said, underlining that even US support alone would not be sufficient.

The president said Ukraine welcomes a partnership with the US for infrastructure restoration, such as at the ZNPP or the missile-hit Motor Sich facility in Zaporizhzhia, but stressed mutual commitment is essential:

"We and America are not afraid to enter into a partnership, but a partnership is a partnership."

Zelensky also addressed rumors about US involvement in ZNPP's management, stating that he had heard no official proposals: "There are a lot of messages, rumors. Officially, I have never heard any proposals."

As for potential US disengagement from the peace process, Zelensky warned it would amount to losing a strategic partner. "It's not just about aid. It's about intelligence, and about ballistics, and about life."

He confirmed plans to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Rome, where Trump is also expected.

"We are always ready to meet with partners from the United States. Always," he said in response to a question about meeting the US president at the Vatican.

Zelensky's remarks come amid increasing Western coordination for a ceasefire, as well as debate over the future operation of the Zaporizhzhia plant.