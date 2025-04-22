Israeli army fabricated Gaza tunnel discovery to stall ceasefire deal - public broadcaster

An investigation by Israel's public broadcaster KAN has revealed that the Israeli military fabricated the discovery of a tunnel in the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, claiming the structure was, in fact, a shallow canal.

Last August, the army published photos of an alleged tunnel in the demilitarized area along the border.

"There was never a tunnel, but a canal covered in dirt," KAN said.

The purpose of this lie "was to exaggerate the importance of the Philadelphi Corridor and delay a hostage deal," it added.

According to KAN, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant backed the findings, saying, "It was not a tunnel, but rather an attempt to prevent a ceasefire agreement."

Gallant clarified that the structure was only about one meter deep and was misleadingly presented to the public as a deep tunnel. "It was promoted to the public as a deep tunnel to prevent reaching a deal with Hamas," he added.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas demands a full ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in return for any hostage swap deal.

There was no immediate comment from the army on the report.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed more than 51,200 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.