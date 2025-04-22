Erdoğan: Pakistan is one of the countries that reacted "most strongly" to Gaza genocide

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday hailed Pakistan's stance on the Palestinian issue, saying that Pakistan is one of the countries that reacted "most strongly" to the genocide in Gaza.

"I would like to once again express that we have always appreciated Pakistan's firm stance on the Palestinian issue. Pakistan is also one of the countries that reacted most strongly to the genocide in Gaza," Erdoğan said in a joint news conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Shariff in the capital Ankara.

Stating that Pakistan has been supporting the just cause of Palestinians on various platforms, including the UN, Erdoğan said that Ankara and Islamabad are determined to continue joint efforts in the coming period.

"We will continue to work together toward the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital and with territorial integrity," Erdoğan further added.