Kremlin says Putin open to talks on civilian strikes moratorium, but no concrete plans yet

There are currently no concrete plans for negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv regarding a potential suspension of strikes on civilian targets, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his willingness to discuss the matter, Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

Any decision on this issue, he added, would take into account the lessons learned from the recent Easter ceasefire.

"With regard to civilian infrastructure, it is essential to clearly distinguish situations in which such facilities may be considered military targets and those in which they are not," Peskov said.

The official reiterated Russia's readiness to resolve issues through diplomatic channels, emphasizing that Kyiv must first address existing legal barriers to begin talks.

"If there is a desire and openness on the Ukrainian side, certain steps should likely be taken to legally remove the obstacles to such contacts, if the willingness exists. President Putin has repeatedly expressed readiness to resolve issues through negotiation, and this is yet another confirmation of that stance," he added.

Putin on Monday said he would analyze Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy's proposal of a 30-day pause on attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Russia and Ukraine observed a fragile 30-hour Easter truce that was declared by Putin.

Asked who will represent Russia at the funeral of Pope Francis, Peskov said Putin would not go and no decision had been made yet on who will attend the ceremony scheduled for Saturday. "I can't tell you at this point. Once a decision is made on who will attend, we will inform you."

Regarding a possible future visit by US president special envoy Steven Witkoff to Russia, Peskov said he will provide information in due course. "When the visit takes place, we will inform you, as is customary."