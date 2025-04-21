Zelensky: Ukraine sending delegation to London talks on settling war

Ukainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kyiv was sending a delegation to talks in London on Wednesday with Western countries on finding a resolution to the more than three-year-old war with Russia.

"We are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace," Zelensky wrote on the X social media platform.

Zelenskiy said a 30-hour Easter truce proclaimed by Russia, which each side accused the other of violating, showed that it was Russia's actions "that are prolonging the war". He also said he had a "good and detailed conversation" with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.









