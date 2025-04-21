US, Philippines kick off annual combat drills amid tensions with China

The US and Philippines opened their annual military drills in disputed South China Sea on Monday amid ongoing tensions with Beijing.

Named the "Super Bowl" of exercises in the region, the three-week "Balikatan," or "shoulder to shoulder," drills are being attended by more than 16,000 troops from both sides, the Philippine News Agency reported.

The exercise includes an integrated air and missile defense simulation to be attended by President Ferdinand Marcos.

Balikatan 25' is taking place from April 21 to May 9 in Luzon Strait, which lies between Philippine's Luzon island and Taiwan.

A US Marine Corps regiment equipped with Naval Strike Missiles (NSM) is taking part in the drill, marking the system's inaugural deployment in Philippine.

The missiles are being deployed to "a strategic first island chain choke point" in the waters between Taiwan and the Philippines.

The Naval Strike Missile has a reported operational range of more than 185 kilometers (115 miles).

"We will demonstrate not just our will to uphold our mutual defence treaty in existence since 1951 but our matchless capability to do so," US Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn said at the Balikatan opening ceremony in Manila.

Philippines Maj. Gen. Francisco Lorenzo said the exercises would reinforce the country's ability to address "contemporary security challenges."

Apart from the US and Philippines, countries including Australia and Japan are also sending smaller contingents.






















