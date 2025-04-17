UN special rapporteur condemns Israeli attack on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza

The UN special rapporteur on the right to health on Thursday condemned a recent Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Hospital, the last functioning medical facility in northern Gaza, calling it a devastating blow to an already collapsed health system.

"I am horrified to learn that the war on hospitals, health care providers and civilians continues, making the provision of health services even more impossible in a system that has already been brought to its knees," Tlaleng Mofokeng said in a statement.

Al-Ahli Hospital was struck by two Israeli missiles on April 13. The blasts severely damaged the emergency room, surgical operations unit, and the medical oxygen production station, effectively rendering the hospital inoperable, and an injured child also died of her wounds.

"With this latest attack on the health system, the options for health care-especially emergency care-for the people of Gaza are reduced to zero, and Israel continues to operate with impunity," Mofokeng said. "The health care system has been decimated."

She emphasized that health workers in Gaza are being harassed, intimidated, and killed while trying to save lives under dire conditions. "Health care facilities and health workers must be protected under international law," she added.

According to the World Health Organization, at least 670 health-related attacks were recorded between Oct. 7, 2023 and March 14, affecting 122 health facilities and damaging 33 hospitals.

Mofokeng stressed the urgent need to restore access to health services and medical supplies, saying that the people of Gaza have endured more than 18 months of bombardment and humanitarian crisis.

"I appeal to your humanity and any remaining capacity you may have left for action to preserve the population of Gaza," she urged world leaders.









