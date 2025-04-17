Top Ukrainian delegation arrives in Paris for talks with Western officials

A top Ukrainian delegation on Thursday arrived in the French capital Paris to conduct talks with Western officials.

The delegation's arrival was announced by Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, who noted that he is accompanied by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"As part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of countries from the coalition of the willing and able to guarantee security — including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom," Yermak said on X.

He further said meetings are also planned with US representatives who are currently in Paris.

"We are working on critical issues for the security of Ukraine and all of Europe," he added.

A later statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the meetings will be "a continuation of consultations on achieving sustainable peace in Ukraine."

"In particular, the parties will discuss ways to achieve a complete ceasefire, the involvement of a multinational military contingent to guarantee sustainable peace, further development of Ukraine's security architecture, and guaranteeing the security of our state," it added.

The visit of the delegation comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff are traveling to France, where they will hold talks with European counterparts on advancing US President Donald Trump's objective of ending the war in Ukraine, according to the State Department on Wednesday.





