Putin thanks Hamas for 'humanitarian act' in meeting with Russian national released from Gaza captivity

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed on Wednesday to exhaust all efforts to secure the release of hostages from Gaza.

Meeting in the Kremlin with Russian national Aleksandr Trufanov and his family, who was recently freed from Hamas captivity, Putin credited Russia's longstanding ties with the Palestinian people for enabling Trufanov's release.

"Certainly, we'll do everything possible to replicate such successes frequently, ensuring that all those still suffering similar hardships regain their freedom," Putin said.

Expressing gratitude to Palestinian group Hamas for releasing Trufanov, Putin made no political assessment of the broader situation in the region.

"I think we have to express gratitude to the political leadership of Hamas for listening our appeal and committing this humanitarian act -- you were freed. I would like to congratulate you over that," he said.