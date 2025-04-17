Putin meets Iranian foreign minister at Kremlin

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 17, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin today received Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is visiting Moscow, at the Kremlin," Peskov told reporters, without providing further details.

The meeting comes ahead of the second round of US-Iran talks in Rome this weekend.

The two countries held talks on Tehran's nuclear program in Oman last weekend that both sides described as positive and constructive.

Russia is one of the signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which US President Donald Trump withdrew during his first term in 2018.