Putin, US envoy Witkoff hold meeting in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (L) during a meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, 11 April 2025. (EPA Photo)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday began a meeting about Ukraine with US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

Witkoff arrived in the morning at Pulkovo Airport and earlier in the day, met with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

This marks Witkoff's third visit to Russia and the previous trip took place on March 13 in Moscow, where he met senior Russian officials before being received by Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had said that Witkoff delivered additional information on Ukraine during the March talks, and that Putin conveyed messages to US President Donald Trump through the envoy, Russian state news agency RIA reported.