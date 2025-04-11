UN announces 20% reduction in humanitarian affairs workforce due to funding cuts

The UN on Friday confirmed that the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) will reduce its overall workforce by 20% due to funding shortfall.

UN relief chief Tom Fletcher sent a letter to OCHA staff late Thursday, saying: "Our partners-NGOs and the UN humanitarian family-are hit hard. We are hit too: a 2025 funding gap of almost US$60 million. We must address this to protect our mission."

"As a result, we will reduce more than 20 senior positions (P5s and above) in Headquarters and in our Country and Regional Offices. We will reach a 70/30 ratio between Country and Regional Offices and HQ. We will reduce our overall workforce by 20 per cent," Fletcher said.

Asked about the letter, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference: "This is due to a cut in funding and not at all to a cut in needs."

"Some of the cuts have come from the US. Some have come from other countries," Dujarric noted, adding that the UN's "funding source is very transparent, especially for our humanitarian our humanitarian colleagues."

Last month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced structural adjustments across its global operations in response to a 30% reduction in estimated donor funding for the year, including substantial cuts to US-funded projects worldwide.

More than 6,000 staff members worldwide will be affected by the funding shortfalls, with the organization also reducing its headquarters staffing by around 20%, or over 250 employees, IOM stated.

The cuts come amid efforts by the Donald Trump administration to eliminate USAID, which funds humanitarian programs around the world, as well as other services that help people both in the US and beyond.

Critics say that Trump's executive branch unilaterally cutting off funding is illegal, as shutting off the money or eliminating a government agency requires an act of the US Congress.