YEMENS HOUTHIS CLAIM FRESH ATTACK ON US AIRCRAFT CARRIER IN NORTHERN RED SEA

The Yemeni Houthi group on Friday said it once again targeted the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea, as Washington escalates its airstrikes on the poverty-stricken country.

In a televised speech, Yahya Saree, the group's military spokesman, said the aircraft carrier was attacked in the past few hours with missiles and drones.

He stressed that his group's military operations "continue to target hostile warships in the northern Red Sea."

"The enemy (US) has failed to undermine Yemen's military capabilities through continuation of the defensive operations," Saree said.

The US has yet to comment on the Houthi statement.

Since early Friday, the US warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes on several areas in the capital Sanaa, resulting in material damage to public and private properties.

According to the Houthi-run Health Ministry's figures, US airstrikes in Yemen have killed at least 116 civilians and injured 224 others since March 15.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed nearly 51,000 people.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas but resumed them after renewed Israeli airstrikes on Gaza last month.