Ukraine’s defense minister, EU foreign policy chief discuss boosting joint defense production

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said he met with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels to discuss joint defense projects and the outcomes of key international meetings supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.

"We summed up the results of the Coalition of the Willing and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein)," Umerov said, adding that both formats remain "effective and essential platforms" for coordinating international aid.

He noted that Ukraine is preparing proposals for joint defense production with EU member states, emphasizing research and development (R&D) as a priority.

"Technological advantage is one of the keys to our resilience," he stressed.

The meeting also addressed Russia's continued attacks on civilian infrastructure and casualties among civilians. Umerov said Kallas "clearly understands that peace must be just, lasting, and protected."

"I thank Ms. Kallas for her practical, results-oriented dialogue and firm stance in support of Ukraine," he said. "The EU was, is, and will remain our strategic partner."