Norway has pledged $7.9B in military aid to Ukraine for 2025: Ukrainian defense chief

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced Friday that Norway will provide €7 billion ($7.9 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, following a meeting with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

Umerov said the fresh pledge includes an additional €5 billion in security support and praised Oslo's commitment. "Together, we analyzed the most effective ways to direct these funds to strengthen Ukraine's Defense Forces," he wrote on X.

Equipping Ukrainian units with modern strike systems, armored vehicles, and advanced technologies is among the top priorities, according to Umerov. "This is critically important support in light of the current threats," he added.

On ammunition, Umerov said Norway will contribute to the Czech-led initiative by helping fund the procurement and delivery of high-quality rounds to Ukrainian troops on the front lines.

He also emphasized plans to expand defense-industrial cooperation, highlighting potential new joint ventures in air defense and maritime technologies, where Norway offers "unique expertise."

"Norway continues to steadily increase military assistance, and we are sincerely grateful for that," he said.

Norway's growing military support comes amid renewed efforts by Kyiv to secure long-term partnerships and bolster its defense capabilities through industrial cooperation and allied funding.