China pledges $137 million in humanitarian aid to Myanmar after deadly earthquake

Youth search for items among the debris of houses destroyed in a fire in Mandalay on April 11, 2025, following the devastating March 28 earthquake. (AFP Photo)

China has pledged 1 billion yuan ($137 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, following the devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the region on March 28, Chinese officials announced Friday.

In a post on X, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning confirmed Beijing's commitment to supporting Myanmar's relief and recovery efforts in the wake of the disaster.

According to Xinhua News, the death toll in Myanmar rose to 3,689 on Friday, with 5,020 people injured and 139 still missing, as emergency crews continue rescue and recovery operations amid widespread destruction and poor weather conditions.

The earthquake's powerful tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Thailand, where it caused the collapse of the State Audit Office building under construction in Bangkok. Local media outlet The Nation reported that 27 people were confirmed dead in the building, while 67 others remain missing.