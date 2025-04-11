Japan wants ‘win-win’ outcome from tariff talks with US: Premier Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that his country wants a "win-win" outcome from tariff talks with the US as he dispatches a top economic aide to visit Washington next week, according to local media.

Speaking to a government task force meeting in his office in Tokyo, Premier Ishiba formally tasked Ryosei Akazawa, his economic revitalization minister, to hold talks with US officials over President Donald Trump's tariffs on his country.

"Part of the reciprocal tariff has been put on hold, but there is no change in the fact that sectors such as auto, steel and aluminum, which serve as the backbone of our country, and the broader global economy would take a big hit from the US tariff policy," Ishiba said.

On Monday, Ishiba told Trump in a phone call that the additional 24% tariffs imposed on Tokyo by Washington-later paused-could weaken Japanese investments in the US.

The two leaders agreed to appoint officials to advance tariff negotiations.

Akazawa is expected to travel to Washington next week and hold talks with US officials.

"We are putting together an 'all-Japan' team to engage in negotiations with the United States and take necessary support measures for domestic industries," the prime minister said.

On Wednesday, Trump announced a 90-day pause on additional tariffs for many countries around the world, including Japan, keeping the rate at 10%.