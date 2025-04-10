Zelensky says Ukraine preparing decrees to impose further sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said Kyiv is preparing decrees to further impose sanctions on Russia as the war between the two countries continues for more than three years.

Speaking in an evening video address to his nation shared on Telegram, Zelensky said he ordered his government to prepare further sanctions packages against Moscow.

He described the packages as "strong," which intend to target Russia's shadow tanker fleet and what he described as "war propagandists."

Zelensky said Ukraine is working to synchronize its sanctions packages with the decisions of partners, primarily in the EU.

He said Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is in Brussels, where he will take part in a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format, noting their priority in the talks to be air defense.

"We will continue working with every country, with every leader who can truly make a difference, so that the Russian state feels a higher cost for this war, a cost that keeps invariably growing for them," he added.

Zelensky on Wednesday said Kyiv requires at least 10 Patriot missile defense systems to repel Russian attacks.

"We have repeatedly raised this issue with the American side and with everyone in Europe who is in a position to help. We are counting on decisions," he said.