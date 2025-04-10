US Homeland Security secretary says migrant detainees in El Salvador prison should remain there for life

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that more than 200 migrants were sent to a maximum-security prison in El Salvador by US immigration agents should remain incarcerated "for the rest of their lives," according to Axios.

In March, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which grants sweeping authority to expel individuals during wartime or in the face of hostile threats.

The move has led to the removal of more than 200 Venezuelan nationals, according to court filings, some of whom were sent to the El Salvador prison.

"We're confident that people imprisoned there should be there," Noem said, following an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) event in Washington.

"They should stay there for the rest of their lives."

She said the decision was supported by intelligence gathered from ICE, the State Department, and other agencies.

Her comments came just days after the Supreme Court indicated that while detainees may be deported under the Alien Enemies Act, they must be given an opportunity to challenge their removal in court.