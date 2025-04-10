Representatives of 40 states to participate in ICJ public hearings on Israel

Representatives of 40 states and four international organizations say they intend to join public hearings on Israel's obligations in the occupied Palestinian territory that are expected to be held at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the court said Wednesday.

In a statement, the ICJ said they will hold public hearings "on the request for an advisory opinion on the Obligations of Israel in relation to the Presence and Activities of the United Nations, Other International Organizations and Third States in and in relation to the Occupied Palestinian Territory" from April 28 to May 2.

"Forty States and four international organizations have expressed their intention to participate in the oral proceedings before the Court," said the statement.

The proceedings have drawn responses from a diverse group of countries and entities. The submissions were filed within the time frame set by the ICJ president's order on Dec. 23, according to the statement. The African Union was granted an exceptional extension to submit its statement beyond the original deadline.

The list of contributors included countries from several continents such as Chile, Malaysia, Russia, Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, Spain, South Africa, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, China, the Netherlands, Brazil, Egypt, Israel, France, the US and Palestine.

Key international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League have also presented their perspectives, the statement said.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the ICJ for its war on Gaza Strip, which since October 2023 has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians and reduced much of Gaza to rubble.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Türkiye will deliver an oral statement on April 30 before the ICJ concerning Israel's responsibilities arising from its restrictions on United Nations institutions, according to a statement by the court.

The statement said that Türkiye, represented by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, will present its submission between 3 p.m. and 3.30 p.m. local time.

The oral proceedings will be held publicly at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the court. The ICJ also noted that Israel is not among the countries making an oral submission.









