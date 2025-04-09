Egypt hosts 2nd ministerial meeting of Khartoum Process to combat irregular migration

Egypt hosted the second ministerial meeting of the Khartoum Process on Wednesday to combat irregular migration and human trafficking.

In his opening speech, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called the meeting "a unique platform for political cooperation to achieve tangible results through dialogue, knowledge sharing, and support in the key areas of migration."

Abdelatty stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to combat irregular migration based on mutual cooperation and respect for human dignity, according to a Foreign Ministry readout.

The top diplomat said that no boats carrying illegal migrants have set sail from the Egyptian coast since 2016.

"This reflects Egypt's serious efforts in this regard," he added.

The Khartoum Process is a platform initiated in Rome, Italy, for political cooperation amongst the countries along the migratory routes between the Horn of Africa and Europe. It was set up in November 2014.