ZELENSKY HIGHLIGHTS UKRAINES DRONE PRODUCTION, MILITARY SUPPLY GAINS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday outlined advances in drone production and military supply during a meeting with defense and military officials, stressing the sector's growing role in Ukraine's war strategy.

On Telegram, Zelensky said drone production is expanding rapidly and now includes a full range of systems, from small reconnaissance drones to long-range strike platforms.

"Today, I held a meeting of the Staff. The main focus was reports on drone production in Ukraine-we are ramping it up to the maximum. This includes the full range of drones: from Mavics to long-range drones. We're also expanding our domestic capacity to produce ground-based robotic systems," he said.

He said Ukraine is focused on building stable and consistent production, aiming to maintain reliable supplies of drone components to the military.

Zelensky said Ukraine is on track to meet its defense production targets this year, including in fiber optic drone systems.

He said more than 20 certified fiber optic drone models have been developed so far in 2024: "Eleven of our Ukrainian enterprises have already mastered the production of such drones … The task now is to reach the highest possible scale of production and delivery. Today, I've instructed that contracts be signed to the fullest extent possible."

Zelensky also reported progress in developing long-range "deep-strike" systems but gave no details. He said the required volume would be secured for Ukraine's forces before the end of the year.