Trump administration considering drone strikes on Mexican cartels: Report

The Trump administration is exploring the possibility of using drone strikes against drug cartels in Mexico as part of an expanding effort to combat narcotics trafficking across the US' southern border, NBC News reported Tuesday, citing six current and former US officials.

Discussions within the White House, Pentagon, and intelligence agencies are still in the early stages, but have included proposals to target cartel leaders and their logistical infrastructure in Mexico, according to the report.

Officials are reportedly considering joint operations with Mexico and potential unilateral strikes.

The White House has yet to make a final decision, and it remains unclear whether US officials have formally proposed the idea to the Mexican government. Former and current officials told NBC News that covert action without Mexico's consent is not off the table.

"They're looking to build a target deck," a former US official familiar with the plan told NBC News, referring to cards with pictures of targets once used in Iraq and elsewhere.

US surveillance flights above Mexico have increased in recent months as part of what sources describe as preparations for a wider counter-cartel campaign. The intelligence-gathering missions, approved by Mexico, are being used to develop a list of potential targets, including cartel operatives, warehouses, vehicles, and other infrastructure.

Trump has long decried what he called a crisis at the US-Mexico border, and lambasted the former Biden administration even as it made record interceptions of illegal drug shipments.







