Czech prime minister’s X account hacked, fake posts published

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's X account was attacked and fake posts were shared on it Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The posts mentioned an attack by Russian forces "on Czech troops near the Kaliningrad border," and Czech retaliation for US tariffs.

"Despite all security measures, the prime minister's profile on the X network was attacked this morning," government spokeswoman Lucie Michut Jesatkova told CTK news agency.

In a later post on the same network, Fiala said despite thorough security measures, including two-factor authentication, the account was deliberately targeted and attacked from abroad.

He said the attackers managed to breach the profiles and publish fake posts, adding that authorities were cooperating with the police in investigating this incident and identifying the perpetrators.









